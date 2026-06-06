Georgi Rusev after the humiliating defeat against Moldova: We should not be ashamed of our performance

Bulgaria's winger Georgi Rusev scored the first of two goals in the draw (2:2) against Moldova, and now has 4 goals in 24 matches with the national team. According to him, they should not be ashamed of their performance, BTA reported.

"When you create more chances, but in two consecutive matches you can't win, we are clearly making a mistake somewhere. I don't know where. The coaching staff will explain to us", began the CSKA 1948 footballer regarding the matches with Montenegro (0:1) and the away match in Chisinau.

"We are giving our all, but we are clearly making a mistake somewhere. We should not be ashamed of our performance. We are tired at the end of the season and it is obvious, but despite this, everyone gives 100% of themselves. We should not allow such individual mistakes, but they happen sometimes.

Some good combinations were made, I hope there will be many more in the future", concluded Rusev.

The winger of Saudi Al Taawon Marin Petkov already has seven goals for Bulgaria, after scoring for 2:1 in Chisinau, but in the end the match with Moldova ended in a draw.

He commented on the reasons that led to the draw. He also joined the general opinion that the team is haunted by bad luck, BTA reported.

"And to what extent individual mistakes, to what extent lack of concentration prevented us from winning. We were not able to keep the ball a little longer in their half, but we are at the end of the season. For some, there is a World Cup, and we play controls. We have no right to use this cliché "the end of the season is here" if we want to be among the strong".

"We also wanted to win and perform better. Now it's time for a break. Hopefully we can come together and show our best side in the Nations League", concluded Petkov.