Bulgarian and world legends gather in Burgas for the charity "Match of Hope"

The charity “Match of Hope” will be held tonight in Burgas

President Iliana Yotova will be the official guest of the charity ”Match of Hope”, which will be held at the Burgas stadium ”Lazur” tonight, BNR reported.

The initiative of the ”Stilian Petrov” Foundation unites athletes, public figures and citizens in the fight of people suffering from cancer and their families.

Over 12 thousand tickets have been sold so far. The event is expected to become a national solidarity and empathy for all affected by the disease. The major football event brings together, for the first time outside of Sofia, Bulgarian and world football legends.

The goal is to raise funds in support of people with cancer, for the Complex Oncology Center in Burgas, as well as in aid of the legendary Bulgarian football players Petar Hubchev and Lyuboslav Penev.

“No one should be alone in the battle with the insidious disease“, said the event organizer Stiliyan Petrov as a message to the people. Before the start of the match, pop star Papi Hans will add glamour to the event. The host will be actor Julian Kostov. The box offices at the ”Lazur” stadium will be open from 10 am this morning, and tickets can also be purchased online.