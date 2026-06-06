Levski made the most expensive transfer in its history

Levski made its first incoming transfer, attracting Brazilian winger Reinaldo. The presence of a new owner is already starting to be felt. Despite promises that the purse will not be loosened, with the attraction of the first new one, Levski broke a transfer record. Taking the jersey with number 7, Reinaldo became the most expensive incoming transfer of “Gerena“. Levski paid 1,500,000 euros for him to the Portuguese Santa Clara. The Brazilian signed until the summer of 2029, writes "Mach Telegraf".

Levski parted ways with Rildo, Ohene, Dugandžić, and Georgi Kostadinov became sports director, so the club will need more new people. And with this beginning, we can only calculate how much the new additions will cost in total at the end of the transfer window. It is unlikely that the record set by Reynaldo will last long, but the possibility of this investment turning out to be profitable is also emerging on the horizon. Participation in the European tournaments will bring a good amount to the club's coffers, and the possibility of 2 wrong steps for Levski appears for the first time in the club's history.

Reinaldo will have to strengthen the offensive power of the “blues“, and Velasquez's approach to the selection is already visible. Relying on the philosophy that positions in football are out of fashion and the priority is roles and spaces, the new ones in Levski will have to have solid complexity. Reinaldo can play both on the left and on the right. In addition to his speed, Levski will also gain a good performer of static situations. The Brazilian is able to execute direct free kicks, and Levski cannot boast of a goal from such a situation since November, when Bala scored against Montana. Another player who scored from a similar position was Marin Petkov against the same opponent, but he is already owned by Al-Taawoun. Last season, Reynaldo also took 2 penalties, with a 100% success rate so far, which could be especially useful in European tournaments when it comes to penalty kicks.

A review of the biggest transfers in history shows that Reynaldo overtook Georgi Chilikov, for whom the “Blues“ paid an amount in leva in 2001, equivalent to 1,300,000 euros. For other players, the amounts indicated on the transfermarkt website are not entirely accurate. For example, Rogerio Gaucho, ranked 3rd, comes to “Gerena“ through Michael Chorny. No money was paid for this transfer, and as a continuation of the deal, he then went to Russia.

The case of Jean Carlos is also debatable. After his stay at Levski, he also landed in Russia, but a scandal and a lawsuit followed, won by Levski for the sum of 9 thousand euros, which is 3% of the transfer. The math shows that the Brazilian came to Gerena for 300 thousand euros.