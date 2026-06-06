One of tennis' greatest champions makes startling admission

Rafael Nadal says he "almost never" picks up a tennis racket these days – A stunning admission from one of tennis' greatest champions as a new Netflix documentary series traces the highs and lows of his career, Reuters reports, quoted by BTA.

The Spaniard, who will end his active competitive career in 2024 after a glittering 23-year run that brought him 22 Grand Slam singles titles, also said he had come to terms with his retirement from the sport, although he remains physically active.

“Almost never“, Nadal replied when asked how often he now plays tennis.

The 40-year-old former tennis player's reflections come as Netflix's 40-episode series “Rafa“, produced by Skydance Sports, offers an inside look at his rise from a teenage prodigy in Mallorca to one of the most successful players in tennis history.

Rafael Nadal, a record 14-time French Open champion, revealed that he repeatedly turned down opportunities to make a documentary before being convinced by Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison.

“I had turned down the opportunity to make a documentary many times in the past, and I spoke to David Ellison, who I respect and trust a lot,“ admitted Nadal.

The documentary examines the injuries that shaped Nadal's career and ultimately brought it to an end.

Rafael Nadal said he would probably have continued playing if his body had been in good shape: “I wasn't tired of tennis in general, I was just tired of my body. I really loved what I was doing.

The series features family footage, behind-the-scenes moments and interviews with rivals and friends, including 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and former world No. 1 Andy Roddick.

Watching those moments can still be emotional, Nadal admitted, but he has no desire to follow Serena Williams back onto the court. "I don't think so. But it's great that she's back," he said when asked about a potential comeback.

Nadal's influence remains evident even after his retirement from professional tennis.

The Spanish midfielder and Ballon d'Or winner in football, Rodri recently said he watched the series for inspiration before the World Cup, and French Open finalist Flavio Cobolli said he uses the same shower that Nadal once used at Roland Garros.

“If you can create emotions or inspiration in others, that's something unique,” said Rafael Nadal.