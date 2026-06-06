The draw for the new season of the First League will be drawn with specialized software

The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) announced that the official ceremony for the draw for the 2026/2027 season in the efbet League (First League) will be held on June 8 (Monday) at 7:00 PM at the “Millennium“ hotel in Sofia, BTA reported.

During the ceremony, the program for the new championship season in the elite of Bulgarian football will be determined, with representatives of the clubs and the football community attending the official event.

The draw will be generated using specialized software from the American market leader GotSport.

The general partner of the evening will be efbet, and the ceremony will be broadcast live on Diema Sport.