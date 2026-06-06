Russian Mira Andreeva wins Roland Garros

19-year-old Russian Mira Andreeva won the women's title at the French Open tennis championship. This is her first Grand Slam title, after her best singles achievement at a similar level was a quarterfinal at "Wimbledon" last year, BTA reported.

In the final in Paris, eighth-seeded Andreeva demonstrated excellent tennis and prevailed over Polish qualifier Maya Khwalinska 6:3, 6:2 in an hour and 22 minutes.

The 24-year-old Khwalinska, who has impressed with her performances so far in the tournament, was ranked 114th in the last update of the world rankings and had not advanced beyond the second round in her previous appearances in the main draw of the Slam tournaments - in 2022 at "Wimbledon".

The clash for the women's title at "Roland Garros" started with an exchange of four consecutive breaks between the rivals, with Khvalinska winning first on her own serve to take a 3:2 lead. However, Andreeva found her rhythm and with a series of four successful games, she took the first set 6:3.

The Russian tennis player took a 3:0 lead at the beginning of the second half, after realizing an early break, and then made up for a 0:40 deficit, reflecting three game balls. Another break followed for Mira Andreeva, and later a fifth consecutive game, before Maya Khvalinska reduced the lead to 1:5.

Andreeva reflected the first chance for a breakthrough for the Pole in the next game, serving for the trophy, but Khvalinska took advantage of her second opportunity, making the score 2:5.

The Russian did not hesitate and in the very next game she made a breakthrough, achieving her first match point for the final 6:2.