World Stars Defeat Bulgarian Legends in Spectacular Charity Match

The World Stars team defeated the Bulgarian Legends team 4:3 in the "Match of Hope", organized by the Stiliyan Petrov Foundation and played at the "Lazur" stadium in Burgas. The funds raised from the match will be donated to the treatment of Bulgarian football legends Petar Hubchev and Lyuboslav Penev, as well as to cancer patients throughout the country, BTA reported.

The event was attended by President Iliana Yotova and Minister of Sports Encho Keryazov.

In the seventh minute, Yakubu Ayegbeni opened the scoring in favor of the World Stars, and in the 20th minute, David Bentley received a pass behind the defense and also scored in the goal, guarded by Zdravko Zdravkov.

The Bulgarian legends returned to the match after a goal by Mariyan Hristov in the 36th minute, who scored with a passing shot.

Less than 60 seconds later, Marc Albrighton restored the two-goal lead for the World Stars. The striker went out alone against Zdravkov, his shot hit the post, and the former Leicester player scored into an empty net in added time.

After the break, the Bulgarian legends reduced their deficit in the 58th minute. CSKA director Mikhail Alexandrov crossed to Dimitar Berbatov, who also scored in the visitors' goal.

Two minutes before the end of the match, Bulgaria managed to equalize after a penalty goal by Stoyko Sakaliev.

The world stars regained their lead again. Billy Wingrove with a parabolic shot from the center made the final score 4:3.

Lineup

Bulgaria: Zdravko Zdravkov, Emil Kremenliev, Valentin Iliev, Rosen Kirilov, Ivaylo Petkov, Marian Hristov, Milen Petkov, Georgi Peev, Martin Petrov, Martin Kamburov, Dimitar Berbatov (Stilyan Krastev, Radostin Kishishev, Dimitar Ivankov, Alexander Tunchev, Zlatko Yankov, Georgi Chilikov, Ilian Iliev, Mikhail Alexandrov, Stoyko Sakaliev, Iliya Gruev, Plamen Krumov, Grigor Solakov, Stiliyan Petrov Jr.)

World stars: Joe Hart, Phil Bardsley, James Collins, Wes Brown, Richard Dunne, Nemanja Vidic, Stuart Downing, Yakubu Ayegbeni, Stiliyan Petrov, Marc Albrighton, David Bentley (Gary Holt, Nigel Boyle, Billy Wingrove, Teodor Salparov, Vladislav Velichkov, Hristo Georgiev, Kristiyan Petrov, Julian Kostov, Ivet Lalova)