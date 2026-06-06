Drama in Italy: Napoli set deadline for Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri has not yet been able to agree on the termination of his contract with Milan, so the Napoli management has set him a deadline, claims calciomercato.com, BTA reported.

The Milanese giants fired Allegri after he failed to qualify the team for the Champions League, and also released CEO Giorgio Furlani, sporting director Igli Tare and technical director Jeffrey Moncada.

However, the coach remains under a valid contract until June 2027 and must terminate it by mutual consent before he can take the job offered to him at Napoli.

This is proving to be more difficult than expected, although reports of a legal battle were dismissed at the beginning of this week.

However, negotiations are dragging on, with calciomercato.com suggesting that the problem is Allegri's €2 million demand to terminate his contract early, plus another €3 million for his team.