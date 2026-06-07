Marc Marquez triumphs in the Hungarian Grand Prix

Champion Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) had a great ride and fought for success in the main race of the Hungarian Grand Prix in the MotoGP class - the eighth round of the world championship in motorcycling on the track, BTA reported.

The Spaniard became only the third rider in history to reach 100 Grand Prix victories in all classes after Giacomo Agostiti (122) and Valentino Rossi (115). The triumph was also Marquez's first in a main race in MotoGP in 266 days and his second in a row in Hungary.

The 33-year-old rider completed the 26 laps of "Balaton Park" in 42:55.325 minutes. He beat his compatriot Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) by 1.343 seconds in a tight battle. Marc Marquez's Italian teammate Francesco Banaia was third, 11.632 seconds slower.

The race was marked by a massive crash at the start, in which several riders were affected, including championship leader Marco Bedzecki (Italy, Aprilia Racing) and Spaniard Jorge Martin, also from the Aprilia Racing team.

Bedzecki is in the lead with 180 points, followed by Martin with 160, and Italian Fabio Di Gianantonio from the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team is third with 138 points. Marc Marquez is in fifth place with 108 points behind Acosta, who has 132.

The Spaniard Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) triumphed in the Moto 2 class race. The leader in the general classification completed the 22 laps in 37:10.278 minutes, leaving behind Czech Filip Salač and his teammate Senna Agius. For Gonzalez, the victory was his third in a row and fourth of the season.

OnlyFans American Racing Team rider Salac finished 1.552 seconds behind Gonzalez, making it into the top 3 for the first time since 2024, while Agius remained 3.925 seconds behind in third place, recording his third podium of 2026.

Manuel Gonzalez leads the riders' standings with 154.5 points, ahead of Spain's Isan Guevara (BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2) with 105 and Italy's Celestino Vietti of MB Conveyors SpeedRS Team with 102 points. Guevara and Vietti were sixth and seventh, respectively, today.

A Spaniard also triumphed in the lower Moto 3 class at "Balaton Park". CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team rider Maximo Quiles, who leads the championship, was fastest over the 20 laps of the event, clocking 33:39.745 to claim first place. Quiles confirmed his current dominance in Moto 3 with his fifth win of the season.

Second was David Alamanza (Spain, Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP), who finished 3.147 seconds behind Quiles, while another Spaniard, Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo), was third, 7.037 seconds behind.

Maximo Quiles extended his lead in the overall standings, collecting 170 points. Carpe is next on 111 and Marco Morelli (Argentina, CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) on 77, just one point ahead of Alamanza. Morelli finished seventh in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The next round of the championship is in the Czech Republic between June 19 and 21.