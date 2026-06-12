The Bulgarian driver of "Campos Racing" Nikola Tsolov set sixth fastest time in qualifying in Barcelona ahead of the Formula 2 race, which is on Sunday at noon.

Tsolov made six laps of the track and recorded a time of 1:25.222 minutes. He was overtaken by five drivers, with Brazilian Rafael Camara from Ivnikta Racing starting from pole position for the second time in a row. He was the fastest of all with a time of 1:24.810 minutes. Camara overtook his teammate Joshua Dirksen from Paraguay, and Irishman Alexander Dunn (Rodin Motorsport) will start third.



Tsolov had the best time in the first half of qualifying, but was then overtaken by the five drivers throughout, before it was improved by Rafael Camara.

The Bulgarian will also be preceded by Italian Gabriele Mini (MP Motorsport) and Mexican Rafael Viagomes (Van Amersfoort Racing)

The sprint race in Barcelona will also take place tomorrow, starting at 15:15 Bulgarian time.