Bulgarian tennis player Anas Mazdrashki qualified for the first singles final of his career in the men's singles of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) circuit. The 19-year-old player secured a place in the title match of the clay tournament in Curtea de Arges (Romania) with a prize fund of 15 thousand dollars, BTA reports. In the semifinals, the Bulgarian prevailed over the third seeded Romanian Stefan Adrian Andreescu 6:2, 7:6(3) after an hour and 34 minutes of play.

Mazdrashki started the match strongly and broke his opponent's serve in the first game. A second break in the seventh game allowed him to confidently close the first set at 6:2. In the second half, the Bulgarian led 5:3, but Andreescu managed to equalize for 5:5. This led to a tiebreak, in which Mazdrashki demonstrated a stable game, led 6:1 points and realized his second match point for the final success.

The victory is the fourth in a row for the young Bulgarian in the tournament and provides him with his historic first participation in a men's singles final in a competition on the ITF calendar. In the battle for the trophy, Mazdrashki will face the winner of the other semifinal between the leader in the schedule Radu Papoe from Romania and the fourth seed Alan Fernando Fierros from Mexico.