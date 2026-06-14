Grigor Dimitrov enters Challenger 75

Grigor Dimitrov and the young hope Ivan Ivanov will take part in the grass tournament of the “Challenger 75“ series in Dublin, Ireland. The competition has a prize fund of 97,640 euros, and both Bulgarians will start directly from the main draw, BTA reports.

The 8th seed in the tournament, Grigor Dimitrov, will face Chris Rodes, who is ranked 177th in the world rankings, in the first round. So far, the two have not met on court. This season, the Luxembourg tennis player has 19 wins and 11 losses in singles, but lost his only match on grass earlier this week.

The 17-year-old Ivan Ivanov fell into the opposite half of the draw and will start against the sixth seed seeded Stefanos Sakellaridis, who is ranked No. 155 in the world. This will be the first match between the two, and for the young Bulgarian this is his third appearance in an ATP tournament this season.

The competition in Dublin starts tomorrow, with the two Bulgarian representatives expected to take to the court for their first-round matches around noon.