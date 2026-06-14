Anas Mazdrashki did not reach the title in Romania

The Bulgarian talent Anas Mazdrashki won the second place in the clay tennis tournament in Curtea de Arges, Romania, with a prize fund of 15 thousand dollars. In the final, the 19-year-old player lost to the number 1 seed Radu Papoe from Romania with 4:6, 2:6, BTA reports.

The match lasted 98 minutes, with the Bulgarian experiencing difficulties right from the start. After winning the first game, Mazdrashki allowed a series of five consecutive lost games and fell behind with 1:5. He managed to reduce his deficit to 4:5, but the Romanian tennis player closed the first set with 6:4.

A similar scenario developed in the second part, in which Papoe quickly built a 5:1 lead. The Bulgarian won another game, but was unable to turn the tide of the match and ultimately resigned himself to defeat.

Despite the loss in the final, the tournament can be considered a serious success for the young Bulgarian tennis player. On the way to the title match, Mazdrashki recorded four consecutive victories and reached the first men's singles final of his career in a tournament on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) circuit.