Transfer boom in the First League: Levski one step away from a Spanish defender, CSKA took an ace from Ludogorets

The first hours of Monday brought hot news and serious dynamics in the transfer market in our country.

The leading Bulgarian football clubs started the week with large-scale moves, with the giants Levski and CSKA at the center of events.

„Blue“ offensive: Spanish class at „Gerena“, but the World Cup ruined a big deal

Levski's management is extremely close to a strong incoming transfer. „The Blues“ are in advanced negotiations with the 26-year-old Spanish left-back Alex Sentejes. The defender arrives as a free agent, as his contract with Almeria expires at the end of the month. His signing is expected to open the door for an outgoing transfer of Brazilian Maicon, in whom there is serious interest from abroad.

Along with the good news, the capital's giants also suffered disappointment. The club is almost certain to miss out on one of its big transfer targets in the midfield - Ivan Basic. The Astana midfielder's strong performances for the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team at the 2026 World Cup have dramatically increased his price. More financially stable clubs such as the German Eintracht Frankfurt and the Spanish Elche have already joined the battle for his signature.

Meanwhile, Levski officially parted ways with young striker Preslav Bachev, who was transferred to Arda (Kardzhali).

Championship move for CSKA and serious purge of the „reds“

The Bulgarian Cup winner CSKA demonstrates serious ambitions for the new 2026/27 season. The „Army“ secured the services of Portuguese central defender Dinis Almeida. His contract with the current champion Ludogorets expired and he joins the „reds“ camp for the start of the summer training.

In the coaching position, Hristo Yanev received full confidence and extended his contract for another 2 years. He immediately began restructuring the squad, with the club officially announcing its separation from midfielders Ulaus Skarshem and Ilian Iliev Jr.

Movement in Plovdiv and Varna

Lokomotiv (Plovdiv) managed to make a serious impact on the market after signing young winger Sevi Idriz, who was also in Levski's plans, to a long-term contract until 2029. Defender Aksel Velev also re-signed with the “Smurfs“ until 2028.

The vice-champion Cherno more (Varna) also strengthened its defensive line, attracting experienced defender Ventsislav Kerchev as a free agent after his contract with Dobrudzha expired.

Several more clubs from the First League are expected to officially announce their first new additions for the summer training camp by the end of the day.