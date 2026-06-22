Levski is in a battle with Spartak Moscow for Algerian midfielder Usem Mrezig

Levski is in a battle with the Russian giant Spartak Moscow for the signing of Algerian midfielder from Dynamo Makhachkala Usem Mrezig. The 26-year-old midfielder admitted that he is in talks with the "Blues".



"I have no intention of returning to Algeria for the moment, although Belouizdad wants me. There is room for me to develop, I want to be abroad until the end of my career. I must admit that I have contacts with other clubs. In Russia, they are with the fourth-placed Spartak Moscow. There is also another club - Levski, where Akram Bouras plays, who really wants me. I choose from them," Mrezig told the media in his homeland.



"We'll see what happens. Dynamo Makhachkala has no great desire to let me go and is offering me a new contract. I expect development," he added.



Mrezig's price is around 1 million euros.



Usem Mrezig started summer training yesterday with Dynamo Makhachkala, which barely maintained its elite status last season. The players underwent medical tests in Moscow.



Akram Bouras, who was a teammate with Mrezig in Beloizdad, is also trying to persuade his compatriot to switch to "Georgi Asparuhov". The former center forward of the "blues" Bilal Bari is also doing the same.

Lachezar Tanev leads the full-back team at Levski, writes "Tema Sport". The former CSKA player and one of our most renowned managers has helped the "blues" with the transfer of Alex Senteyes to "Gerena". It is no secret that the agent is in excellent relations with Nasko Sirakov.



The right-back is hours away from signing with the capital. The 26-year-old player is owned by Almeria. This team on Saturday lost the playoff clash with Malaga with an aggregate score of 1:2 for the last vacant place in La Liga in the new season. The wing defender remained an unused reserve. He has a contract with the Spanish club until June 30, after which he becomes a free agent. It is as such that he will arrive at "Georgi Asparuhov". Senteyes has already agreed on his personal terms with the Levski management.



In parallel, he has rejected an offer to move to Sporting Gijón. This season, the player played 24 matches for Almeria in all tournaments, in which he made one assist. However, he lost his starting place and in recent months has been stuck on the bench. The reason is his refusal to sign a new contract.



Senteyes plays on the left of the defense. He is a Valencia youth player and it is in this club that he takes his first steps as a professional. And they are under the guidance of Lyuboslav Penev, who coached him in the second team of the "bats" in 2017.



The free sale of all unrenewed seats at the "Georgi Asparuhov" stadium starts today at 10:00, after the deadline for holders of previous season tickets has expired, Levski warned.

A total of 1,124 tickets have not been renewed, with their distribution across the stands as follows: 254 in Sector A, 488 in Sector B and 382 in Sector C.



The official announcement of the "blues" on the social network Facebook reads:



"The deadline for renewing season tickets has expired. Unrenewed seats at the "Georgi Asparuhov" stadium will be on sale today from 10:00. The non-renewed cards are 1124, distributed as follows: Sector A - 254 cards Sector B - 488 cards Sector C - 382 cards Due to the technical problem that occurred on the day of the campaign launch, as a sign of respect for the affected supporters and as an apology for the inconvenience caused, we decided to individually review the cases in which orders were canceled or the amounts paid were refunded.

The process will be carried out according to a clear algorithm and sequence, taking into account the time of placing the order and the order in which the duplicated place was occupied. In the coming days, club representatives will contact the affected supporters, who will have the opportunity to purchase the remaining 254 cards for Sector A. For this reason, these 254 cards will not be released for free sale.

Due to the numerous questions, we would like to clarify that if you have placed an order online and in the confirmation email the order status is "Accepted/Processing" or "Paid", this means that everything is fine with your card. We ask for your patience, as the volume of orders is huge, and we ship hundreds of ordered cards daily. We assure you that everyone will receive their season ticket in time, before the team's first official home match.