Bulgarian Davis Cup national team player Ivan Ivanov was eliminated in the first round of the qualifications in his debut appearance in the men's category at the Wimbledon Grand Slam tennis tournament.



The 17-year-old Ivanov lost to Zombor Pirosh (Hungary) 2:6, 2:6 in 57 minutes of play.



In 2025, the Bulgarian won the junior trophy in London and received a "wild card" for the men's qualifiers. This was also Ivan Ivanov's first appearance in a professional Grand Slam tournament.



The Bulgarian tennis player allowed a break in the first game of the match and fell behind 0:2 against the 26-year-old Pirosh, ranked 172nd in the world rankings. After 2:1 in his favor, the Hungarian took three consecutive games for a 5:1 lead and won the first set 6:2.



In the second half, Ivanov was catching up again, after Zhombor Pirosh again made a break at the beginning and took a 3:1 lead. At 3:2 in favor of the Hungarian tennis player, the Bulgarian missed a break point, and Pirosh made a series of three consecutive games and ended the match at a new 6:2.



Ivan Ivanov realized 4 aces to 2 for his opponent, but made more unforced errors - 19 to 12.



Bulgaria will also have representatives in the women's qualifiers - Victoria Tomova and Elizara Yaneva.



In the men's event, Grigor Dimitrov received a “wild card” and will start his participation directly from the main draw of “Wimbledon”.