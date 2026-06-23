NBA Earthquake: Giannis Antetokounmpo Moves to Miami Heat!

The Miami Heat have officially acquired two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks, finalizing one of the biggest blockbuster trades in NBA history.

After months of speculation and tension in Wisconsin, the “Greek Monster“ is leaving the only team he has played for since 2013 to bring his talents to South Beach. The mega-deal, which will be officially activated on July 6, includes a total of six basketball players and a massive package of draft picks.

To secure the services of the 31-year-old Antetokounmpo, Miami Heat management literally stripped away a large part of their young core, but managed to keep their other big star - Bam Adebayo.

The Miami Heat get Giannis Antetokounmpo and power forward Bobby Portis. The Milwaukee Bucks get Milwaukee native Tyrell Hero, young talents Jaime Jaques Jr., Kel'El Ware and Kasparas Yakuchionis.

Draft capital for Milwaukee: 5 total picks - the right to pick No. 13 in the 2026 Draft, unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, the right to trade picks in 2030 and a second-round pick in 2033.

Why did the split happen?

The relationship between Giannis and the Bucks reached a breaking point after the disastrous 2025/26 season, in which Milwaukee finished with a balance of 32-50 and missed the playoffs. Antetokounmpo himself played only 36 games due to injuries (average 27.6 points and 9.8 rebounds) and entered into open conflict with the management. The club did not allow him to play at the end of the season to protect his health, which frustrated the winger, who was hungry for more titles.

With his contract expiring and he had no intention of re-signing, owner Jimmy Haslam decided to start a complete reconstruction before the Draft.

The failure of the Boston Celtics

Miami was not the only candidate in the game. Until recently, the Boston Celtics had been aggressively pushing for Giannis, offering their package around the MVP of the Finals in 2024 Jaylen Brown and two first-round picks. However, the Bucks management preferred the offer of the “Hot“ because of the greater flexibility, abundance of young players and long-term draft assets.

What's next for both teams? A new superteam in South Florida

Miami President Pat Riley is repeating the story of the attraction of Shaquille O'Neal (2004) and LeBron James (2010). Hirot is set to have a brutal starting five with Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins and Norman Powell. Giannis is expected to sign a super-max extension of his contract for 4 years worth $275 million from October 1, 2026.

Total restart in Milwaukee: The new coach of the Bucks – Taylor Jenkins, will build an entirely new roster around youngsters Jaques and Ware, with picks #10 and #13 in the upcoming 2026 Draft.