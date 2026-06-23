World Cup 2026 behind the scenes: Flood in Philadelphia, lost luggage and Cristiano Ronaldo against... the air condition

While the battles on the fields in the USA, Canada and Mexico are getting hotter and hotter, the real show often remains out of reach of the television cameras. The last few hours have offered fans everything – from natural disasters and curious logistical nightmares to sparks in the camps of the big favorites.

Here are the hottest and funniest incidents from the sidelines of the World Cup.

Storm in Philadelphia: French fans with an improvised beach in the tunnels

Undoubtedly the most curious moment of last night came from the match France – Iraq (3:0) in Philadelphia. The match was interrupted for a record-breaking long time due to a violent thunderstorm and torrential rain. While the players waited in the locker rooms, part of the stadium roof leaked, flooding the lower sections. Instead of panicking, a group of French fans took off their shoes, pulled out beach towels and began to simulate “sunbathing“ under the running water, singing “La Marseillaise“. The video quickly went viral on TikTok, collecting millions of views.

Cristiano Ronaldo at war with the air conditioning in Texas

Portugal is preparing for its decisive match against Uzbekistan in Houston, but the big topic in the “Sailors“ camp turned out to be... the temperature. According to leaked information from the Portuguese media, Cristiano Ronaldo has caused a serious scandal with the management of the five-star hotel where the team is staying. The striker complained that the powerful central air conditioning was too noisy and created a risk of catching a cold before the crucial clash. The local hosts had to turn off the ventilation on the entire floor and deliver special silent devices to guarantee the superstar's peace.

Senegal plays with foreign skins after logistical blunder

The African team of Senegal suffered a dramatic 2:3 loss to Norway, but the drama for them began even before the first referee's signal. Due to a confused airline flight, some of the containers with additional team equipment were mistakenly sent to Miami instead of New York. Senegal's administrators had to buy knee and ankle pads at the last minute from a local sports shop to “MetLife Stadium“, which caused a slight delay in the team's warm-up.

Iraqi fan invades the pitch... to hug the referee

Normally, fans invade the pitch to touch Mbappe or Messi. But last night, an Iraqi supporter surprised security by running straight to the head referee of the match against France. The man hugged the stunned referee in protest at an offside call before being tackled by stewards. The incident ended with a smile, but FIFA is already investigating the stadium's security lapses.

Scandal in Croatia's camp before the match of truth

Tensions in Croatia's camp have escalated to the limit before the clash with Panama. Local journalists are reporting a sharp, high-pitched argument between two of the team's veterans during a closed tactical training session. Coach Zlatko Dalic was forced to end the session early to calm the nerves. The Croats urgently need a victory, and the team's nerves are clearly not holding up.