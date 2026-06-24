Chelsea snatch Inter transfer target at the last minute

Chelsea is about to deal a serious blow to Inter in the transfer market.

The Londoners intervened at the last minute in the negotiations for 21-year-old Marco Palestra and managed to turn the deal in their favor, writes “La Gazzetta dello Sport”.



In recent days, Inter's management has been confident that they will finalize the transfer of the Atalanta player, who spent last season on loan at Cagliari. According to information, the “Nerazzurri“ already had an understanding in principle with both the player and the club from Bergamo.



However, during a meeting between Inter representatives and the player's agent Alessandro Lucci, it became clear that Chelsea had made a very serious offer.

The English club has no problem offering significantly better financial terms than those of the Italian champion, and that is what tipped the scales.



Initially, Palestra gave priority to Inter, but Chelsea's insistence and the proposed terms changed the situation.



According to the latest information, the young Italian has already chosen to continue his career at “Stamford Bridge“.



The financial side of the deal played a major role in the decision. Chelsea offered the right midfielder a contract with a salary of between 5 and 6 million euros per season - an amount that Inter was not ready to reach.