Football club Levski announced a change in ownership

Levski informed its supporters, shareholders, partners and media representatives that following Decision No. 590/23.06.2026 of the Commission for Protection of Competition on file CPC/457/2026, which allows concentration through the acquisition of sole control by "Sofia Capital" AD over "Professional Football Club Levski" AD, the necessary actions were taken today to transfer the club's shares, the "blues" website announced.

Here is the full message:

"The decision of the Commission for Protection of Competition confirms that the acquisition can be implemented from the point of view of the rules for protection of competition. As a result, the previous majority owner of PFC "Levski" Nasko Sirakov transferred his shares to the new owner, thus completing the final step in the process of changing the club's ownership.

PFC "Levski" will continue to follow the principles of transparency, responsibility and sustainable management, with the clear goal of building on what has been achieved in recent years and building a solid foundation for its future.

The club expresses its gratitude to Nasko Sirakov for the responsibility he assumed as the majority owner in one of the most difficult periods in the history of "Levski". In years of severe financial challenges, huge expectations from the blue community and a real danger to the club's future, he managed to bring "Levski" from a period of doubt and uncertainty to stabilization, restored confidence and the pinnacle of Bulgarian football with the championship title in the 2025/2026 season.

Today's act is a natural end to this stage of the club's development, but not the end of Nasko Sirakov's role in PFC "Levski". He remains the club's President and will continue to have a key place in building the sports and technical direction, continuity and preservation of the identity of "Levski".

Additional information regarding the management structure, strategic priorities and next steps for the club will be presented in due course," the text reads.