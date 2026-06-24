Ilian Iliev Jr. signs in Turkey

The former CSKA football player Ilian Iliev will continue his career in Turkey, the media in our southeastern neighbor write.

The attacking midfielder will sign a contract with the second division Istanbulspor. Last season, the team finished in 11th place in the First League.

Iliyev spent the last two years at Borisova Gradina, where he recorded a total of 60 matches. In them, he scored 5 goals and made 4 assists, and his stay with the "army" ended with winning the Bulgarian Cup.

In his career, the midfielder has also played for Cherno More, Apollon (Limassol), Kifisia and Academica (Coimbra). For the Bulgarian national team, Ilian Iliev has 21 matches.