Sensi arrives at CSKA in Austria

The expected second new addition to CSKA Stefano Sensi is already in Austria, where Hristo Yanev's team is conducting part of its pre-season training, Sportal.bg learned.

The former Italian international should be officially presented by the "army team" very soon.

Sensi was last part of Anorthosis, but the "reds" paid his buyout clause of 200,000 euros. His contract with the club from Borisova Gradina will run until 2028.

The Italian will be the highest paid player not only in CSKA, but also in the entire efbet League. According to reports, his monthly salary will be over 60,000 euros.

The 30-year-old midfielder had a strong personal season with Anorthosis. He played 25 games in the championship, in which he scored 9 goals, with 6 assists, but they did not help much. The team from Famagusta remained in the second playoff group and finished in seventh place, without a Euro quota.

So far, the only new player for the "army" is striker Joel Zvarts. CSKA has already played one test on Austrian soil, in which they defeated the Slovenian Grosuple. Today, Hristo Yanev's team will face Polissya (Zhytomyr) at 19:00.