Official: Bayern sign national left-back Nathaniel Braun

The German football market was literally seething in the early hours of July 3rd. The biggest clubs in the Bundesliga began large-scale squad changes for the new season.

Bayern Munich have made a serious impact on the market after finalizing the deal to attract German left-back Nathaniel Braun. The Bavarian giants continue to rejuvenate their defensive line. This comes just after the official expiration of the contracts of veterans such as Rafael Guerreiro and Leon Goretzka.

Meanwhile, the situation in the RB Leipzig camp is tense. The rising star of the team Yan Diomande has officially informed the management that he wants to move to Paris Saint-Germain. The young talent has rejected serious interest from English club Liverpool to play at the “Park des Princes“. Negotiations between the two clubs are already at an advanced stage, with Leipzig under serious transfer pressure to reduce the requested amount.

Other important transfer news from the last few hours in Germany:

Borussia Dortmund has officially parted ways with young Belgian winger Julien Duranville, who has signed a 5-year contract with French side Olympique Lyonnais.

has officially parted ways with young Belgian winger Julien Duranville, who has signed a 5-year contract with French side Olympique Lyonnais. 1. FC Köln have secured the services of Georgian centre-back Luka Lochoshvili, signing him from Nuremberg.

Hoffenheim are on the verge of completing the transfer of Japanese midfielder Kodai Sano, strengthening the Asian presence in the championship.

Source: FootballTransfers.com and NewsNow.co.uk / Bundesliga