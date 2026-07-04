Argentina national football team coach Lionel Scaloni believes that the difficult 3-2 victory over World Cup debutants Cape Verde after extra-time serves as a reminder that no elimination match is easy, BTA reported.

The reigning world champion twice led in the match, but the team from the small island country in the Atlantic Ocean managed to equalize both times - once through Ludogorets midfielder Deroy Duarte in regular time and then in extra time through Sidney Lopes Cabral.

"Yes, we deserved to win and move on, but it was an extremely difficult match. The players were completely exhausted at the end of the match. There are areas where we can improve, but they showed resilience. The players are tired because of the extra time - it's too many minutes and they got some gripes, but when they play with their heart then you can overcome anything. The team showed their character and their value today," Lionel Scaloni said after the match, quoted by Reuters.

The Argentine coach admitted that the match was far more uncomfortable than everyone predicted, especially after Cape Verde's second equalizer.

"I just wanted the match to end. You saw the incredible goal they scored. I'm always cautious. I was calmer than I looked. Everyone thought it would be a walk in the park, but I knew it wouldn't be," Scaloni said.

Asked if the responsibility of being the favourites in the match weighed on the "gauchos", the Argentine replied: "No. The best thing about this team is that it never gives up. The boys keep attacking and are completely inspired. I think we rose to the challenge. The pitch was strange - the ball didn't react the way we're used to, it wasn't perfect at all."

For Lionel Scaloni, the match was a perfect embodiment of Argentine football.

"What does it mean to be Argentine? To suffer. Cape Verde gave 200 percent, and in football that equalizes the forces. The fans are the first to understand that this is Argentina and nothing is easy for us. There is something special about this team. We will move forward and there is no way we will not come out stronger from this and move forward," added the Argentine specialist.

The South Americans will face Egypt in the round of 16 on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. in Atlanta.