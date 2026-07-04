England players to be given sleeping pills ahead of crucial clash with Mexico

The England national team is taking enhanced measures to ensure its players get enough sleep ahead of their next World Cup match against Mexico, the BBC reports, BTA reports.

Thomas Tuchel's team will face Mexico in the round of 16 on July 6 at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City.

Earlier, Mexican fans disturbed the Ecuadorian players' sleep the night before their last-16 match by setting off fireworks near their hotel. Mexico won 2-0.

According to a source, the English tried to keep the hotel where the team will stay a secret, but are afraid that the information will be leaked on social media. In addition, players and team members who have not brought their own sleeping pills, earplugs or sleep masks will be offered them.