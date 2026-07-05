Japan's Naomi Osaka defeated world number 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6:2, 7:6 (2) and qualified for the quarterfinals of "Wimbledon", BTA reported.

This was Osaka's second victory over Sabalenka in a total of five matches between the two, with her first success coming in 2018, and in the last three matches the winner is the Belarusian player. This is Naomi Osaka's first quarterfinal in London.

Osaka made two breaks in the first set and led convincingly 5:1 before SAbalenka still won one game on her own serve. The Japanese woman closed the set at 6:2.

In the second game, each of the two players won their serve, with the fifth game being critical for Sabalenka, in which she parried two break points and managed to win her serve. This led to a tiebreak at 6:6, with Osaka losing the first point, but then making six in a row and having several match points. Sabelanka saved one, but the Japanese woman won the next point for the final 7:2.

Osaka made 8 aces in the match against 5 for Sabalenka. The Japanese woman also made 21 winners, while Sabalenka finished with 15.

In the next round, Naomi Osaka will play against the Czech Karolina Muchova. Aryna Sabalenka became another favorite to be eliminated from the tournament after Elena Rybakina and Iga Sviontek.