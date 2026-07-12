England beat Norway 2-1 to reach 2026 World Cup semi-finals

England's national team secured a place in the semi-finals of the World Cup in North America after a dramatic turnaround and a 2-1 victory over Norway.

The match, played in harsh weather conditions and extremely high humidity in Miami, offered huge drama for fans in the stadium and in front of the screens.

The Norwegians surprisingly took the lead in the 36th minute with a curious goal by Andreas Schelderup, whose cross turned into an unsalvageable shot into the top corner of the English goal. However, Thomas Tuchel's team reacted quickly and restored parity in added time of the first half when Jude Bellingham scored after an assist from Anthony Gordon.

The second half was marked by a contested game and tactical trickery, with the Scandinavians seeing their second goal disallowed by VAR due to a foul by Erling Haaland. In regular time, the two teams failed to produce a winner, but at the very beginning of extra time - in the 93rd minute - Bellingham took advantage of an ill-judged performance by Norwegian goalkeeper Jørjan Nyland and brought the valuable triumph to his country.

According to information from the British media The Independent, England showed character in critical moments to overcome the tough Norwegian squad. The American sports channel Fox Sports adds in its analysis that the physical endurance of the English at the end of the match proved decisive for the final outcome, which sends the team to the next phase of the tournament in Atlanta.