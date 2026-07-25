Inter close to renewing contracts of two key players

Inter have made significant progress in the negotiations to renew the contracts of Jan Aurel Bisek and Carlos Augusto (left). According to “Corriere dello Sport”, talks between the club and the two players are taking place in a positive atmosphere, with no serious obstacles expected to reach a final agreement.

Although the signings are not a matter of days, Milan is calm about the future of the two defenders. The plan is for Carlos Augusto to extend his contract until the summer of 2030, while Bisek's new contract will be until 2031.

At the same time, Inter is not stopping its work on signing Christian Romero. The Argentine international's agent has already been spotted in Milan, and personal terms with the player are not considered a serious obstacle. The main The problem remains the 50 million euros demanded by Tottenham, as the “nerazzurri“ will try to negotiate a lower price.