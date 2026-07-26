09.40 Formula 3, Hungarian Grand Prix Diema Sport 3
10.30 Volleyball, Nations League, third place match, women MAX Sport 2
11.10 Porsche Supercup, Hungarian Grand Prix Diema Sport 3
12.25 Formula 2, Hungarian Grand Prix Diema Sport 3
13.00 Fencing: World Championship in Hong Kong Eurosport 2
14.30 Volleyball, Nations League, final, women MAX Sport 2
15.15 Cycling: Tour of Poland, third stage, women Eurosport 2
15.30 Golf, European Tour MAX Sport 4
16.00 Formula 1, Hungarian Grand Prix Diema sport 3
17.00 Cycling: Tour de France, stage 21, men Eurosport 1
19.00 Black Sea – Spartak Diema sport
19.30 Tennis, tournament in Estoril, final MAX Sport 3
21.00 NASCAR, race in Indianapolis MAX Sport 1
21.30 Swimming: Commonwealth Games, Glasgow, third day Eurosport 1
21.15 Lokomotiv (Pd) – September Diema sport
Sports on TV on Sunday (July 26)
Here's what we can watch today
Jul 26, 2026 07:56 41
09.40 Formula 3, Hungarian Grand Prix Diema Sport 3