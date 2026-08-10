Who is the new golden Bulgarian who conquered the world in Oregon

Bulgarian sport has its new great hero in athletics!

At only 17 years old, the talented Victoria Angelova won the gold medal in the triple jump at the World Athletics U20 Championships. At the iconic stadium in Eugene, Oregon, our girl demonstrated exceptional character and will to win, outpacing the competition in a heart-stopping final.

Victoria Angelova's dramatic path to gold in the USA

The competition in Oregon did not start in the best way for the young Bulgarian. After a difficult start and a foul on her first attempt, she had to overcome immense emotional and physical exhaustion. Her series went through 12.75 m, 13.14 m, 13.05 m and 13.06 m.

However, the real triumph came in the sixth, final attempt. With a stunning jump of 13.91 meters (-1.9 m/s) Victoria literally swept away the competition and grabbed the world title. Her runners-up were Daria Vinceanu (Romania) with 13.70 m and Ana Estrella De Leon (Spain) with 13.58 m.

"I feel incredible, but also extremely exhausted... I'm glad I managed to pull myself together in the last attempt", she shared with Gong.bg (gong.bg/oshte-sport/drugi-sportove/multimedia/video/talantlivata-viktoriia-angelova-sled-triumfa-chuvstvam-se-neveroiatno-902041).

Heir to a sports dynasty

Angelova comes from an iconic sports family – she is the daughter of basketball player Dimitar Angelov, and her mother Vyara is a former sprinter. This success comes after the European title for girls under 18 in Rieti, Italy, just a month earlier, where she jumped 13.98 m. Her training is being taken care of by the legendary coach Georgi Pomashki in Athens.

Recognition and dedication

BOK President Vessela Lecheva congratulated the champion, noting that the name of Victoria Angelova should be remembered. The athlete herself dedicated the gold to her family and coach.