The striker of the German giants Bayern Munich Harry Kane will officially receive the prestigious "Golden Boot" award for the best scorer in Europe next week.

The award ceremony will take place on Monday, August 19, at the Bavarian club museum at the "Allianz Arena" stadium. This was officially confirmed by the club's management in a special statement earlier today.

The England international wins the valuable individual award for the second time in his career. During the past 2025/2026 Bundesliga season, Kane demonstrated phenomenal form and scored 36 championship goals (collecting 72 points according to the coefficient system). Interestingly, he triumphed with the same goal tally in his first success with the award in 2024. With this new triumph, the goalscorer joins an extremely select club of footballers with two “Golden Shoes” - only legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo remain ahead of him in terms of number of awards.

“Harry Kane stands alongside legendary Bayern strikers such as Gerd Müller and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. He has continued this goal-scoring legacy in the present, taking the role of the centre-forward to a whole new level”, said proud club president Herbert Hainer to the club's media channel (source: fcbayern.com).

The 33-year-old Englishman's campaign was historic on a global scale as well. Kane ended the football year with a mind-boggling 73 goals in total for club and country. In addition to his successes at club level, he led the England national team to bronze medals at the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada this summer. During the World Cup, the striker broke Gary Lineker's record for the most goals for the “Three Lions“ at world finals and now occupies the prestigious fifth place in the entire history of the World Cup.

In the standings for the “Golden Boot“ for the 2025/26 season, Harry Kane left Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (27 goals) and Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe (25 goals) far behind him (source: europeangoldenshoe.com). According to leading European sports publications, Kane's phenomenal performance also makes him one of the main favorites for the upcoming FIFA award for the best football player in the world (“The Best”).

The award is traditionally organized by the European Sports Media Association (ESM). All Football fans will be able to follow the event in Munich on August 19th.