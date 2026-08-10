Brother and sister brought Eurobronze to Bulgaria!

Zornitsa Boneva and Viktor Bonev won a bronze medal for Bulgaria at the European Shooting Championships for men and women under 23 in the Polish city of Wroclaw.

The Bulgarian tandem achieved exceptional success in the duets mixed 25-meter pistol discipline.

In the direct dispute for the bronze award, the native representatives showed stronger nerves and categorically overcame the hosts from Poland (Viktoria Szmitkowska and Wojciech Jedraszczyk) with a score of 13:5 points. This is the first distinction for our country from the prestigious continental championship in Poland.

Another Bulgarian team also participated in the same discipline. Nikolaya Radenkova and Kaloyan Petkov, however, were eliminated in the first qualifying phase, taking 14th place.

The championship title in the mixed duets in 25 meter pistol was won by the team of Ukraine (Yulia Didenko and Vladislav Medushevsky), which defeated the second team of Poland with 12:4 in the final.