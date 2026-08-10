Bozhidar Saraboyukov qualified for the final in Birmingham!

The Bulgarian athlete Bozhidar Saraboyukov qualified for the final in the long jump at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, Great Britain.

Our national record holder demonstrated great form at the start of the championship on the Old Continent, reports the sports department of Fakti.bg.

The second attempt proved decisive

Saraboyukov surpassed the qualification norm of 8.15 meters on his second attempt in the sector. He landed on 8.20 meters (+2.6 m/sec), which secured a direct place in the battle for medals. In his first attempt, the Bulgarian recorded 8.02 meters, without even stepping on the springboard.

The current European indoor champion from Apeldoorn 2025 enters the final phase with the fifth result from the heats. The achievement is a new solid certificate for the 21-year-old athlete from “Hebros“ – Harmanli, whose personal outdoor record is 8.26 meters, set earlier this year at the “Lokomotiv“ tournament in Plovdiv. Last season, he also recorded a prestigious fifth place at the World Championships in Tokyo with a result of 8.19 meters.

The main competitors in the sector

The leader in the qualifications was the Italian Francesco Ettore Inzolli, who achieved 8.34 meters. Second place went to Luka Boskovic from Serbia with 8.33 meters. The big favorite and two-time Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou (Greece) also secured a place in the final with a legal 8.26 meters.

The drama of the day was connected with the other big star of the discipline - world champion Mattia Furlani from Italy. He ended his participation in the European Athletics Championships prematurely after being taken out in a wheelchair due to a severe hip injury on his first attempt.

Another Bulgarian participation in the evening session

Saraboyukov's successful start gives an excellent start for the six Bulgarian athletes who will represent us at the “Alexander“ stadium in Birmingham. Today, August 10, in the late evening session, both of our representatives in the women's triple jump are set to start.

Gabriela Petrova and Alexandra Nacheva have been declared for the qualification in the discipline, which starts exactly at 21:55 Bulgarian time. Petrova is the most experienced member of the Bulgarian team at this championship, while Nacheva will look to continue her strong performance at major forums.

When is the long jump final?

The grand final in the men's long jump will be held tomorrow, August 11, at 22:16 Bulgarian time. Bulgarian fans will be able to follow the event live on BNT 1 and BNT 3, as well as online. Saraboyukov, who has excellent rankings in the Diamond League this season, will attack his first major outdoor medal among men.