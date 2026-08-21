The Mental Trap: Why did CSKA turn the “counter” and break in Heraklion?

CSKA’s heavy loss to the Greek OFI Crete in Heraklion opened serious wounds and left a bitter taste in the fans’ mouths.

However, for those who refuse to look beyond the dry statistical data and what they saw on the screen, this result seems like a bolt from the blue. The truth is completely different and is deeply rooted in the team’s psychological setup. CSKA mentally turned the “counter” the moment it secured a place in the main phase of the Conference League after Maccabi’s painful elimination.

The syndrome of the minimum accomplished

The main task before “the army“ this summer was fulfilled – guaranteeing matches in Europe at least until the winter. However, instead of this success acting as a springboard and releasing tension, it had a detrimental effect on the team's play on Greek soil. Last night's clash showed something much more worrying than a temporary drop in form: this squad is mentally limited. When you are satisfied with the set goals at the “minimum“ level, your subconscious switches off the high gear.

After the mental relaxation, the corresponding result on the field logically comes. When you are not prepared internally for a match that requires a life and death battle, you are already doomed. At the level of the playoffs in European tournaments, you are required to be a clinical killer and take advantage of even the smallest chance. That is exactly what the hosts from OFI Crete were, but not “the red“.

The laws of psychology and the cost of mistakes

In football, coincidences are only an appearance – a maxim long proven by sports psychologists. Luck accompanies only those who seek it with aggression and complete dedication. That is why players who do not give 100% in every single match are quickly abandoned by fortune.

All the mistakes of the attackers in front of the opponent's goal and the fatal mistakes of the defenders in the defensive plan stem precisely from the lack of focus. This is not simply the result of football incompetence (which is also a fact in certain areas), but is a direct product of the wrong mental attitude.

The syndrome of the minimum performed and deconcentration in front of goal

The main task facing the “army“ team this summer was accomplished – guaranteeing matches in Europe at least until the winter. However, instead of this success acting as a springboard and releasing tension, it had a detrimental effect on the team's game on Greek soil. Last night's clash showed something much more worrying than a temporary drop in form: this squad is mentally limited. When you are satisfied with the set goals at the “minimum“ level, your subconscious mind switches off the high gear.

After the mental relaxation, the corresponding result on the field logically comes. At the level of the playoffs in European tournaments, you are required to be a clinical killer and take advantage of even the smallest chance. That is exactly what the hosts from OFI Crete were, but not the “reds“. CSKA wasted a series of clear situations in front of the opponent's goal. The lack of concentration in the final phase of the exit in comfortable scoring positions – and they were not few at all – proved decisive for the disastrous outcome.

Individual failures: Pastor's nightmare and Brahimi's madness

In football, coincidences are only an appearance – a maxim long proven by sports psychologists. Luck accompanies only those who seek it with aggression and complete dedication. That is why players who do not give 100% in every duel are quickly abandoned by fortune.

All the attackers' misses in front of the opponent's goal and the fatal mistakes in the defensive plan stem precisely from the lack of focus. This was most clearly seen in the actions of Pastor, whose gross inaccuracies in defense gave the Greek attackers an advantage. The culmination of everything turned out to be Brahimi's insane red card, which left the team in a dead end and demonstrates a complete lack of self-control and tactical discipline at a time of great responsibility.

What lies ahead: Is the turnaround an illusion?

In view of what has been shown, qualifying for the higher phase of the Europa League seems like a mission impossible with this setup. To the psychological breakdown and personnel chaos after Brahimi's card, we must add the other problems. Stefano Sensi's punishment is another huge blow. Despite the fact that he played a weak match in Heraklion, his absence further exposes the midfield for the return leg.

To believe that this CSKA can make up for a 4-goal deficit in the second leg of the playoffs borders on pure hallucination. Especially in a match that requires character that goes beyond the current low and satisfactory goals of the club.