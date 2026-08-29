Marseille could end the transfer window without a single new player due to financial crisis

Marseille could end the summer transfer window without a single new signing due to the club's dire financial situation.

Sporting director Gregory Lorenzi admitted the situation is extremely complicated, even though the market is just days away. “In practice, we will need several outgoing transfers before we can make one incoming. I don't know if people understand the situation”, Lorenzi told “L’Equipe”.

Marseille have already put a number of their players on the transfer list. Igor Paisiao is being monitored by Sunderland, while Argentine defender Leonardo Balerdi is expected to join Roma on loan with an option to buy. However, Lorenzi said selling Paisiao would be difficult as the club would be unable to find a replacement.

The financial pressure on Marseille is serious - the club must release nearly €150m in transfer revenue and wage savings by June 2027. "We have to be honest with everyone. The situation is not easy, but we will fight," Lorenzi added.