Cristiano Ronaldo brought victory to Al-Nassr with 2:1 as a host over Al-Taawon, whose team included Marin Petkov. The 41-year-old Portuguese scored in the 50th minute and after four rounds played his team has a full asset of points, BTA reported.

Marin Petkov was the starter and acted as a left midfielder. In the 11th minute he crossed into the Al-Nassr penalty area, after which the goal for his team was scored by Al-Khurajji. In the added time of the first half, Samu Costa equalized.

Ronaldo's goal is his 104th with Al-Nassr in the championship, which makes him the sole record holder for this indicator, surpassing Mohamed Al-Sahlawi. In total, he has 978 goals in his career and is only 22 away from the big goal set for him to reach 1000 goals.

The former Levski player received a yellow card and was substituted in the 85th minute. Shortly before his substitution, Petkov prevented Kingsley Coman from scoring a sure goal.