Roger Federer to receive one of the highest honors in sports

The legend of world tennis Roger Federer will receive one of the highest honors in sports — he will be officially inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, BTA reported.

The Swiss, who turned 45, will be honored at a special ceremony along with the famous television analyst and former tennis player Mary Carrillo.

Federer described the event as his “final triumph“ and spoke about life after the end of his career. The winner of 20 Grand Slam titles admitted that he now has a different view of what he has achieved.

“I thought it all came down to the moment — forehands, backhands, saving break points and winning. But over time, you realize that it becomes a little less important. What matters is what people remember you for, how you behaved in the locker room, in the hallways, with the media, with the tournament directors and with the kids who collect the balls“, Federer began.

“I'm in a very comfortable place today, but I'm still happy to be a part of the tennis world from time to time because it's the glue that holds everything around me together even today. I had the best time, I made so many friends on the tour — from the players to the organizers“, he added.

The Swiss spent 310 weeks at the top of the world rankings and won a total of 103 ATP titles.