The chance of CSKA being eliminated in the group stage of the Conference League is 60%, claims a football simulation

CSKA is one of the teams with the smallest chances of getting among the first 24 teams in the main phase of the Conference League, writes "Tema Sport".

As is known, those who finished from first to eighth place in the final standings directly proceed to the round of 16, while those between 9th and 24th determine their opponents in an additional playoff.

The army team reached the third strongest European tournament after being eliminated by the Greek OFI Crete in the last stage before the main phase of the Europa League. The draw assigned tough opponents for the Reds. They will face Monaco, Trabzonspor with Mohamed Salah and Swiss champions Thun at home. The away games are in Greece – against Panathinaikos, in Finland – against champions KupS, and in Denmark – against Nordsjaelland.

According to the Footrankings simulator, the Reds have a 60% chance of being eliminated in the main phase and a 40% chance of progressing. The Bulgarian team's predicted place in the final standings is 29th. The forecast is that Hristo Yanev's team will win 6 points from 6 matches.

The 36th position in the table is reserved for the debutant in the main phase of European tournaments – Inter Escaldes from Andorra, who have only a 2% chance of making it to the top 24. Above them are Lincoln Red Imps from Gibraltar and Iberia from Georgia.