Sector G after the shameful elimination by OFI Crete: Disgusted by the performance and the mouse-sucking on the pitch

The organized CSKA supporters from Sector G came out with a position after the elimination by OFI Crete in the playoff round of the Europa League. "Armymen" suffered two losses, 0:3 in Greece and 0:2 in Sofia, respectively, and the fans called for changes.

„Army fans,

We waited for a few days after the rematch with OFI and for our emotions to calm down as much as possible before briefly sharing our opinion.

First of all, we would like to thank everyone in the stands who put aside the result of the first match and came to support their favorite team - you are the heart and soul of this club!

Speaking of stands, we believe that the united army community has shown the strength of its support over the past month, which unfortunately did not resonate with the team's unimaginative and soulless performance in the last few matches. Despite the three-goal deficit on Thursday, the National Stadium was filled with faith, enthusiasm and a powerful army storm in the stands - something we haven't seen in a while. However, everyone remembers how they "thanked" us for all this...

It's time to make it crystal clear that it's not in the DNA of our favorite team to squirm on the field. CSKA is a symbol of intransigence, power and attacking football. Our opinion of our head coach has already been shared and has not changed in any way. To put it mildly, we are disgusted by our performance on Thursday and the factors responsible for this must take action. Now and immediately, without further delay. Or suffer the consequences for their actions. Because even though the first day of school is approaching, CSKA is anything but school," wrote the organization Sector G on its official social media profile.