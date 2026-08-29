Champions League: how many points will be needed to directly qualify for the round of 16?

The 2026/27 Champions League season is approaching, and with it comes the question of how many points teams will need to get directly into the top 8 and avoid the playoffs.

According to preliminary simulations by “Opta”, 15 points is a good target, while 16 already gives an almost certain position among the top eight. However, the history of the first two seasons of the new format shows that 16 points is the safer limit. In 2024/25, Aston Villa finished eighth with 16 points, while Atalanta remained ninth with 15.

A year later, Manchester City again took eighth place with 16 points, while Real Madrid remained ninth with 15. In the battle for the top 24 and participation in the playoffs, the situation is more unpredictable.

In the first season, 11 points were needed, while in 2025/26, nine was enough - that's how many Benfica, Marseille, Paphos and Union Saint-Gillois collected. Therefore, 16 points seem like a safe target for the round of 16, and 10-11 points should give a serious chance for the playoffs.