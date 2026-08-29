CSKA is approaching its long-awaited return to the "Bulgarian Army" stadium. The "reds" are expected to play their first official match at the renovated facility after the break for the national teams in October, BNT reported.

The information was revealed by journalist Dinko Gotsev in the podcast "Since a Child". According to him, the last necessary permit for the stadium is expected to be received around mid-September.

"As far as I heard, again from a person who is relatively close to the club, the final permit for the stadium will actually be obtained on September 13 or 14. That is, I would say that it will not happen before the break for the national teams, but immediately after the break it will be the first match“, said Gotsev.

Before the official return of the representative team, however, a control or test match may be organized at "Bulgarian Army“. The possibility is that this will happen precisely during the break for the national teams.

Such a match would also be important for the procedure for obtaining category 4 from UEFA, which would allow the facility to host matches of the highest European level.

To meet the requirements, a test match must be held with the presence of a limited number of spectators - about 1,000 people. The goal is to check the organization of the entrances and exits, as well as the procedures in case of a possible evacuation.

The match should also serve as a test of the rest of the stadium's infrastructure. It is necessary to check the work of the television teams on site, as well as the functioning of the VAR system.

Thus, upon completion of the remaining administrative and technical procedures, CSKA can return to its home as early as October, as a test match of the new "Bulgarian Army" may precede the first official match.