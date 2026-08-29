Borussia Dortmund kicks off new season with win over Hamburg

Last season's runner-up Borussia Dortmund defeated Hamburger SV 2-0 at “Signal Iduna Park“ in a match from the first round of the German football championship, BTA reported.

Serou Girassi opened the scoring for the hosts in the 9th minute with an excellent finishing shot after an assist from Konstantinos Karetsas. At the end of the first half, Ioannis Constantelias doubled the lead for the “yellow-blacks“ after a pass from Maximilian Bayer and a subsequent ricochet.

In the second half, goal scorer Constantelias was forced to leave the field with a knee injury. In the 76th minute, substitute Samuele Inacio received a straight red card, but Borussia Dortmund held on for the win.

Two more matches from the round are due on Sunday - Freiburg - Werder Bremen and Augsburg - Schalke 04.

Last night, Bayern Munich defeated Stuttgart, and earlier today, Lukas Petkov distinguished himself with a goal and an assist in his debut season in the German Bundesliga in the rookie Elfersberg's 3-2 victory over visiting Bayer Leverkusen.