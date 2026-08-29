CSKA starts in the Conference League groups with a host of Monaco

CSKA starts by hosting the French Monaco in the main phase of the Conference League football tournament, after UEFA announced the days and times for the matches. The match is in Sofia on October 15 at 19:45, BTA reported.

Hristo Yanev's players will visit Nordsjaelland on October 22 and Panathinaikos on November 5. Turkish Trabzonspor, with its big star Mohamed Salah in the squad, will arrive in the capital on November 26. The last match of the "red" is on December 17 at home against the Swiss Thun.

The entire CSKA program:

15.10 - CSKA - Monaco (France) at 19:45

22.10 - Nordsjaelland (Denmark) - CSKA at 19:45

5.11 - Panathinaikos (Greece) - CSKA at 22:00

26.11 - CSKA - Trabzonspor (Turkey) at 22:00

10.12 - KuPS (Finland) - CSKA at 19:45

17.12 - CSKA - Thun (Switzerland) at 22:00