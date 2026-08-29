2:0 and three points: Juventus defeated Parma in Turin

Juventus won 2:0 over Parma at home in a match from the second round of the Italian football championship. Both goals in the match in Turin were scored in the second half - by the reserves Nico Gonzalez and Kopmeijers.

Earlier today, Udinese won their away game against Monza 3:2 in a match from the second round of the Italian Serie A. Bulgarian defender Valentin Antov remained a reserve for the hosts.

The guests opened the scoring in the 32nd minute through Jakub Piotrovski, but Monza equalized five minutes later through Andrea Colpani. Udinese went into the break two goals ahead thanks to goals from Hassan Camara and Jurgen Eckelenkamp. Gustavo Varela scored the final goal in the 63rd minute.

In another match in the round, Frosinone won 3-0 away against Fiorentina. Antonio Raimondo scored twice in the 26th and 68th minutes, while Gabriele Bracaglia added a goal in the 38th.

Sassuolo beat Torino 2-1 at home. Christian Volpato gave Sassuolo the lead in the 31st minute. In the added time of the first half, defender Pietro Comuzzo equalized for the visitors. Domenico Berardi brought the victory to his team in the 78th minute. The goal was reviewed by the VAR system for a possible offside, but was ultimately allowed.