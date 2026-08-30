Transfer market in full swing: Atletico in talks with Juve, City want Liverpool star

Atletico Madrid are in active talks with Juventus to sign Jonathan David. The Canadian striker is among the main targets of the Spanish club in the final days of the transfer window, and it is still unclear whether the deal will be a permanent transfer or a loan. David arrived in Turin as a free agent a year ago, but his first season in Italy did not live up to expectations.

After the signing of Randal Colo Muani, the striker has lost his place in Luciano Spalletti's plans, and Juventus are now willing to sell or loan him out under the right conditions. According to Fabrizio Romano, Atletico are in active contact with both David's entourage and Juventus directly. The Canadian is among Diego Simeone's three main options for a new striker, with the outcome of the negotiations largely dependent on the form of the deal.

Manchester City have begun talks with Liverpool about the transfer of Cody Gakpo, writes “Sky Sport”. The interest comes at the very end of the transfer window, but according to information, negotiations are already progressing, with the Dutch international's personal terms being discussed in parallel. The situation is changing due to the activity of both clubs.

Liverpool are close to signing Bradley Barcola from PSG for 106 million pounds, which could rise to 123 million, and earlier in the summer Victor Munoz also arrived in the team. At the same time, City released Savio and Omar Marmouch to Tottenham, and Jack Grealish is being monitored by Everton and Sunderland. The shortage of wings at the “citizens“ is already a serious problem. In the victory over Crystal Palace on Friday, City did not even have a single pure winger on the bench. Gakpo was also a transfer target for Tottenham this summer, but the Londoners subsequently turned to other options.

Frank Kessie has returned to Atalanta nine years after leaving. The 29-year-old midfielder was a free agent after his time at Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahly, where he won the Asian Champions League twice. Kessie is a product of Atalanta's academy, but in 2017 he moved to Milan.

After five seasons at “San Siro“ he joined Barcelona for 12.5 million euros, and later continued his career in Saudi Arabia. Roma and Juventus were also interested in him, but the midfielder chose to return to Bergamo. In his first stint, Kessie made 30 appearances in Serie A for Atalanta, scoring six goals and providing three assists.

Yan Diomande had the opportunity to choose between some of the biggest clubs in Europe, but his dream was to play at the “Santiago Bernabeu“ Yan Diomande rejected offers from Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain before choosing Real Madrid. The 19-year-old Ivorian has become one of the most interesting new signings for the “royal club“ after his strong season with RB Leipzig.

After lengthy negotiations, Real Madrid managed to reach an agreement with the German club for the transfer of the young striker, who signed a long-term contract and is now part of the “Santiago Bernabeu“ squad. It turns out that Diomande had other serious options. His agent Nathan Campbell revealed that Liverpool and PSG had made offers to the player, but he did not hesitate to choose the Spanish giants. “He had offers from Liverpool and PSG, but he chose Real Madrid. There was no doubt about it. It was his dream“, said his representative.