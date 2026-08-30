Former Arsenal director came to "Gerena" with a list of players

Former Arsenal player and boss Edu Gaspar has arrived in Sofia with a ready list for selection, reported „Mach Telegraf“.

Edu has presented players who he thinks can do the job for Julio Velasquez. The Spaniard has time to look at them carefully and decide which one he needs. Edu was ready to start working on attracting anyone named by Julio. It is said that the list is dominated by players from Brazil. However, Edu has given an advantage to his compatriots.

Levski currently has three Brazilians - Maicon, Everton Bala and Reinaldo. The former, however, is pulling for a new contract, but Kurshuma has not yet given a positive response to the offer made to him by “Gerena“. He is here to get to know the work at Levski. Yesterday he appeared at the “Georgi Asparuhov“ stadium, where he talked to Georgi Kostadinov.

The Brazilian, who is still employed in Nottingham, initially helped the new management in the person of Atanas Bostandzhiev with advice. Now, however, it is claimed that he will be the leading figure on sports issues in the Board of Directors, which will be presented at the General Meeting on September 14.