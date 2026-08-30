Lionel Messi scored four goals as Inter Miami beat Montreal 7-1 in a match from the regular season of Major League Soccer in the United States and Canada, BTA reported.

Argentine legend Luis Suarez and new signing Casemiro managed to score. Messi also added an assist.

This was Inter Miami's first victory in Major League Soccer since July 26, when the Montreal team was defeated in the previous championship match. Then the "herons" won 1-0 as guests.

For Messi, this was the seventh time in his career that he scored four goals in one match. The start of this streak was given on April 6, 2010, when he was only 23 years old. This happened during Barcelona's 4-1 victory over Arsenal in the 1/4 finals of the Champions League.