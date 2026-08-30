The Premier League is getting younger: why are the old coaches disappearing?

The Premier League is gradually becoming the territory of young coaches. Only four of the current managers are 50 or over - David Moyes at 63, Unai Emery at 54, Oliver Glasner at 52 and Regis Le Brie at 50. At the same time, the youngest specialists are Matthias Jaisle at 38 and Fabian Hürzeler, who is only 33.

The trend is not accidental. More and more clubs are accepting the idea that coaching is a separate profession and that a specialist does not necessarily have to have been a top-level footballer. Hürzeler, for example, turned to coaching at the age of 22, while Jaisle ended his career at 26 due to serious injuries. Germany is particularly prone to producing such young specialists - Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann have also taken this path.

The other reason is the enormous workload that modern football places on managers. The work is no longer limited to training and matches. Kieran McKenna, for example, started his day at around 6 am, analyzed training in detail, monitored the preparation of each exercise and then reviewed the activities with his staff. The enormous workload, constant pressure and lack of time for mistakes make the profession increasingly difficult for long-time specialists.

That is why some of the most successful coaches in recent years prefer domestic football. Carlo Ancelotti, Jürgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel have taken the step towards international football, where the workload is significantly different. The Premier League remains the pinnacle of club football, but the modern manager must possess immense physical and mental stamina.