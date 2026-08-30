De Zerbi after nightmare start: Tottenham need a few more transfer windows

Roberto De Zerbi admitted that it will take several transfer windows to fix the problem that has accumulated over the past two years at Tottenham.

„Spurs“ started the season with two losses without a goal scored – 0:3 from Brentford and 0:2 from Newcastle. „We will not panic. I know where we are going and what the plan is. It is impossible to change what has happened in the last two years in 10 days or in one transfer window“, said De Zerbi.

Tottenham have already spent over 350 million pounds on new players this summer, but the Italian is still waiting for another addition. De Zerby believes the result against Newcastle does not fully reflect his team's performance. "For 60-65 minutes we played better than Newcastle. We had chances but we couldn't score. After their goal we lost the lead," he said. Tottenham remain without a point or goal after the first two rounds.