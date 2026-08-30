World No. 1 Yannick Sinner diagnosed with knee tendonitis

World No. 1 Yannick Sinner from Italy has been diagnosed with knee tendonitis, Sky Sport Italia reports, BTA reported.

The 25-year-old tennis player previously withdrew from the US Open. Sinner's condition would have allowed him to compete in New York, but he decided not to risk his health or career.

The Italian is currently undergoing a one-week treatment program at a clinic in Turin. He is expected to return to the court at the end of September for the tournaments in Beijing and Shanghai.

Sinner is a five-time Grand Slam champion. He won the 2024 US Open and reached the final last season, where he lost to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner's last match was on July 12, defeating Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final.